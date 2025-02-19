The Pokagon Band calls on the Dowagiac schools to cease use of Chieftains mascot

In 1990, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi signed off on a Dowagiac schools "Chieftains" logo designed by a tribal member.

But leaders of the tribe say things have changed since then. They're asking for all use of the Chieftains mascot to be discontinued.

Tribal Council Chair Matthew Wesaw said that while the name might not seem offensive to some, its use is detrimental to Pokagon students in the district.

“There is a significant negative impact on students' ability to learn due to the negative effects of this imagery and the teasing and whatnot they get from their peers," he said.

This is not the first time the tribe has made this request. In 2023, it called for the district to discontinue the mascot. The school board rejected the idea.

But Superintendent Greg Blomgren said this time the process will be different.

“We will work together collectively on that along with the Pokagon Tribe and we want this to be a collaboration and a partnership that moves us in a positive direction," Blomgren said.

He added that he hopes to have more discussions with the tribe and community members to determine the best path forward.

