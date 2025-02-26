'A balm for your soul': Comstock ukulele group lifts spirits through music

Once a week, a dozen or so ukulele enthusiasts gather at the Comstock Community Center to chase away the blues. They call themselves the Comstock Ukulele Society, or C.UKE.S.

Though you don’t have to be a senior to join, the current membership is mostly older. AnnMarie Welton of the Community Center started the weekly jam session just before the pandemic.

“We have folks in our jam session who have had brain injuries and strokes and different things. This is a form of therapy in that sense, but it's also a form of group therapy, I like to call it, because we do get to process some of the events of the world.”

Michael Symonds / WMUK The C.UKE.S.' mascot is a cucumber, with the fruit having the same nickname as the ukulele group.

Welton added their weekly jam sessions can serve as mental exercise.

“It's just good exercise for the brain, kind of like Sudoku puzzles or crossword puzzles. But this is a little more hands-on and we have a culture here.”

Patti Groetsema is from Augusta. She said the jams provide a much- needed reprieve from stress.

“The world is a crazy place, but it is something that brings peace to my soul and peace to my mind and just happiness in the heart all the way around."

Michael Symonds / WMUK The group's cucumber-themed logo is derived from that of the Comstock Community Center, which has a similar, cucumber-less logo.

This sentiment was reiterated by Linda Fuller. She added that it's hard to be in a bad mood when playing the ukulele.

“When you walk into the group, you might be feeling kind of lousy and punk. And after you play music for a while, your mood shifts, and it definitely shifts up, and lovely, and it's like a balm for your soul.”

The C.UKE.S. meet on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 pm. New members can learn the instrument in practice sessions on Thursdays.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.