© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WMed residents and physicians vote to authorize a strike

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:09 PM EST
Green plants lay out in front of the of the Wmeds' sign. The sign contains a "W" for Western, A symbol of a snake going up a rod which stands for medicine and healing. The name of the school and campus. In the background is the entrance of school with bushes and 3 small trees in front of the school but behind sign.
Marshall Nesbitt
/
WMUK
The Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D School of Medicine main campus in downtown Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo's medical school could see a strike, with unionized residents and physicians criticizing the school's wages and other policies.

More than 200 residents and physicians at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D School of Medicine are headed for a strike.

That’s after members of the Resident and Fellow Alliance voted to authorize a strike at the medical school in Kalamazoo.

Members have to give 10 days’ notice before they walk out. Spokesperson Mitch Batchelder says they could give that notice within the week.

In a statement, a member of the RFA said WMed was ignoring demands.

“As residents, we work hard to deliver quality care for not only our patients but our organizations and community as a whole,” Dhruv Srinivasachar said.

“We have been ready to bargain in good faith with our employer, but our basic demands for fair salaries and respect in the workplace continue to get ignored. Nobody wants to go on strike, but we deserve real proposals that reflect the value we provide.”

According to the statement, the unions' demands include higher salaries, flexibility in time off, and improved educational stipends.

RFA is affiliated with the Michigan branch of American Federation of Teachers.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds