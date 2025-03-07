One man's descent into the world of conspiracies

Toward the end of 2023, Zach Mack's father proposed a bet. For years, Zach's dad had become increasingly consumed with a variety of conspiracy theories. The beliefs had begun to create friction within the family.

He offered a list of 10 predictions, and offered the wager to literally put his money on the line. If the predictions didn't come true, he would pay Zach $10,000.

WMUK's Brian O'Keefe talked with Zach about the podcast that resulted from a series of conversations between Zach and his father.