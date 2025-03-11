More than 270,000 people in Southwest Michigan are enrolled in Medicaid

Congressional Republicans are looking to cut $880 billion from the federal budget. If they don’t cut Medicare, they will likely have to cut Medicaid. That's according to the Congressional Budget Office among other sources.

Over 270,000 people across Southwest Michigan use Medicaid, according to data released by the Michigan Health and Hospital Association in January.

Calhoun County has the highest enrollment, at one-third of residents.

In Berrien, Saint Joseph, Van Buren and Branch Counties, over a quarter of residents are enrolled.

Kalamazoo County's enrollment is a little under a quarter of residents, with 24%, or over 60,000 people, relying on the government program.

Allegan, Barry, Cass and Eaton counties are near or above the national average for Medicaid enrollment, which is about one in five people.

Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Medicaid cuts were off the table. But the Congressional Budget Office suggests the Republicans’ budget proposal will likely only work with cuts to either Medicare or Medicaid.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.