"Where's Bill?" Protestors at Huizenga's Kalamazoo office call for in-person town halls

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published March 19, 2025 at 7:28 PM EDT
Republican Representative Bill Huizenga has faced criticism for not holding in-person events with constituents.

Some constituents of Republican U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga say he should hold in-person events, not just telephone town halls.

On Wednesday, about 130 of them brought the town hall to his office
in Portage.

Huizenga represents Michigan’s 4th district, but protesters said they did not feel represented because he has declines to hold events where they can speak to him face-to-face. Huizenga has defended sticking with telephone events as a practical way to reach more people at one time.

The protest began at Milham Park, just a short walk away from Huizenga’s office.

Signs asked, “Where’s Bill?” and demanded he push back against the Trump administration’s extensive cuts to many government agencies.

Jace Bylenga is with the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

“We organized everybody here so we can go send a clear message to him that the people in his district really want him to stand up to the illegal and immoral actions of the Trump administration," Bylenga said.

Some said Huizenga’s silence on recent moves by President Trump and Elon Musk meant he was complicit, and that he owed it to his constituents to listen.

“Even if he doesn't agree with what I value, I deserve to be heard. So, even if more of his constituents agree with him than agree with me, he can't shut me out,” Heather Kilgore said.

Huizenga did not appear to be at the office during the demonstration, so organizers gathered letters for him from the crowd.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
