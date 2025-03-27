Kalamazoo leaders talk housing and homelessness at Upjohn Institute panel

Housing and Homelessness were two major talking points for Kalamazoo County leaders during a panel discussion Wednesday.

Michael Horrigan is the President of the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, the Kalamazoo-based economic research group which hosted the event.

Horrigan opened the discussion with an economic update, which he centered around the growing fears of a recession.

Horrigan said there are elements that could not yet be factored in, like recent tariffs placed on Canada, Mexico and other countries by President Donald Trump.

"Tariffs are generally causing concern. In the sense that there's a lot of back and forth in the tariffs, so that creates uncertainty," Horrigan said.

"We haven't seen the impact yet, and we haven't had tariffs in for long enough."

But based on the data Horrigan could use, he said that while there are elements that could lead to a recession, there are other factors that could stop it from occurring.

"If the consumer retracts, it may in fact cause perhaps a brief for recession. But if wages continue to be strong, if unemployment continues to be low, then I think there is a chance that we're not going to have a recession."

While much of the discussion was on housing and homelessness, Horrigan said the recession question was an essential lead-in to the main themes of the event.

“That has a big impact on the fortunes of individuals and the kinds of incomes that families have in order to afford housing, for example. I didn't make that direct connection, but that connection is very much real for people who are trying to afford housing.”

One panelist was Kalamazoo Major David Anderson, who touted the city’s efforts to create affordable housing and assist low-income families. But Anderson said Kalamazoo can’t solve homelessness alone.

“We don't have a moat around Kalamazoo County. This is a national problem. Talk to anyone at a shelter in town, ask how many people come to Kalamazoo who are looking for shelter. It can't be just solved here.”

Steps to address the issue at the county level are being taken as well, with Kalamazoo County Housing Director Mary Balkema stating the County Government had funded the construction of nearly 1,500 affordable housing units, with over 800 currently in development.

But homelessness may still worsen in the coming years according to Upjohn Institute Community Development Director Lee Adams.

He said many families at risk of homelessness rely on federal subsidies, which the Trump Administration could cut in there on going efforts to reduce government spending.

“There's no way around it. We have so many folks that are supported by federal subsidies and if those subsidies go away, they will no longer be able to afford the units they're in.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.