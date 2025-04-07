Years after his HOA said no, one Portage resident has installed solar panels on his roof

In 2019, Portage resident Rick Freiman wanted to install solar panels on his roof, but his homeowner association would not allow it.

That decision is no longer up to HOAs after Michigan adopted legislation last year.

“I thought it was impossible to do and now it's possible. It's very rewarding,” Freiman said.

Installation began early Friday morning. Workers climbed onto Freiman’s roof as he watched from the ground.

“Strangely enough, I feel like part of nature. 'Cause what this is doing is being like a plant. Like a plant that's growing here. It's photosynthesis. It's kind of a miracle in a way."

Michael Symonds / WMUK Rick Freiman stands in front of his home as workers install his solar panels Friday morning.

Freiman added that the installation has brought him one step closer to running his home on 100% renewable energy.

"Get rid of the furnace, gas furnace, and water heater and so forth. And then have all that— everything's on electricity, then get my electricity from solar energy."

With the panels now proudly displayed on his roof, Freiman hopes his neighbors will take notice.

“One of the main draws for people or motivators for people to get something like this is they see somebody in the neighborhood within a few blocks of them putting it on. They get curious and ask about it."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.