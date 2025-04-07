© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Years after his HOA said no, one Portage resident has installed solar panels on his roof

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published April 7, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
Two black solar panel arrays sit on the roof of a grey wooden two story home. The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, with bare trees and deep green grass.
Rick Freiman
/
Courtesy Photo
The installed solar panels on Rick Freiman's roof

Six years after a firm denial from his homeowner association, Portage resident Rick Freiman installed solar panels on his roof.

In 2019, Portage resident Rick Freiman wanted to install solar panels on his roof, but his homeowner association would not allow it.

That decision is no longer up to HOAs after Michigan adopted legislation last year.

“I thought it was impossible to do and now it's possible. It's very rewarding,” Freiman said.

Installation began early Friday morning. Workers climbed onto Freiman’s roof as he watched from the ground.

“Strangely enough, I feel like part of nature. 'Cause what this is doing is being like a plant. Like a plant that's growing here. It's photosynthesis. It's kind of a miracle in a way."

A man stands in front of his home on a bright, clear day. Construction workers can be seen climbing on his roof, with tool bags, ladders and other equipment also visible. A trailer with "Helios Solar" sits to the left of the image, in the driveway of the two story gray wooden home that the workers are installing solar panels onto.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Rick Freiman stands in front of his home as workers install his solar panels Friday morning.

Freiman added that the installation has brought him one step closer to running his home on 100% renewable energy.

"Get rid of the furnace, gas furnace, and water heater and so forth. And then have all that— everything's on electricity, then get my electricity from solar energy."

With the panels now proudly displayed on his roof, Freiman hopes his neighbors will take notice.

“One of the main draws for people or motivators for people to get something like this is they see somebody in the neighborhood within a few blocks of them putting it on. They get curious and ask about it."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds