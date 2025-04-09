© 2025 WMUK
Battle Creek announces the winners of its Name-A-Plow contest

WMUK | By Ingrid Gardner
Published April 9, 2025 at 1:02 PM EDT
A name tag reads: "Hello! My name is... Austin Plowers."
One of Battle Creek's plows will sport the name "Austin Plowers" this coming winter.

Winning names include Him-A-Layin Salt, Fast and Flurrious, and Blizzard of Oz.

The city of Battle Creek relies on its fleet of snow plows to keep over 300 miles of the city’s streets safe and drivable every winter.

But the city has decided the time for these machines to stay in the shadows is snow more.

This is the second year of Battle Creek’s Name-A-Plow contest. It launched in November 2023, and by that spring, 10 of the City’s plows had names like Scoop Dogg, Plowasaurus Rex, and Clearapathra.

This winter, the city launched round two, naming another 10 vehicles.

Residents and others submitted 140 potential plow names, from Ice Krispy Treat to Lord Cold-emort.

After votes were tallied, the City announced that this round's winners were:

  • Him-A-Layin Salt
  • Blizzard of Oz
  • Sir Plows-A-Lot
  • Fast and Flurrious
  • Austin Plowers
  • Just Scraping By
  • NoMoSno
  • Blade Runner
  • Snobi-Won Plownobi
  • Feeling Salty Today

These ten names join the winners from last round, which were announced in 2024:

  • Ctrl Salt Delete 
  • Plowasaurus Rex  
  • Blizzard Wizard 
  • Snow Builder 
  • Seymour Pavement 
  • Scoop Dogg 
  • Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Anti-Snow Machiney 
  • Darth Blader  
  • Plowabunga 
  • Clearapathra

These names will appear on the plows, and on SnowPaths, the City's online plow tracking system, next winter.
