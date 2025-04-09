Battle Creek announces the winners of its Name-A-Plow contest

The city of Battle Creek relies on its fleet of snow plows to keep over 300 miles of the city’s streets safe and drivable every winter.

But the city has decided the time for these machines to stay in the shadows is snow more.

This is the second year of Battle Creek’s Name-A-Plow contest. It launched in November 2023, and by that spring, 10 of the City’s plows had names like Scoop Dogg, Plowasaurus Rex, and Clearapathra.

This winter, the city launched round two, naming another 10 vehicles.

Residents and others submitted 140 potential plow names, from Ice Krispy Treat to Lord Cold-emort.

After votes were tallied, the City announced that this round's winners were:



Him-A-Layin Salt

Blizzard of Oz

Sir Plows-A-Lot

Fast and Flurrious

Austin Plowers

Just Scraping By

NoMoSno

Blade Runner

Snobi-Won Plownobi

Feeling Salty Today

These ten names join the winners from last round, which were announced in 2024:



Ctrl Salt Delete

Plowasaurus Rex

Blizzard Wizard

Snow Builder

Seymour Pavement

Scoop Dogg

Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Anti-Snow Machiney

Darth Blader

Plowabunga

Clearapathra

These names will appear on the plows, and on SnowPaths, the City's online plow tracking system, next winter.