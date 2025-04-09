One visa cancelled, three other international students' status in question at WMU

Western Michigan University enrolls more than 2000 international students. Now one of them says their visa has been revoked, according to the university. The immigration status of three others is uncertain.

In a statement, WMU said it discovered last week that four students’ records had been eliminated from a Department of Homeland Security database called SEVIS.

Western said it's working with the affected students to determine their options and will continue to monitor the database for further deletions.

The university added that any student uncertain of their status should contact International Student & Scholar Services.

Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, the University of Michigan, Grand Valley State University and Michigan State University are among the other schools in Michigan that have reported SEVIS deletions or visa cancellations.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.