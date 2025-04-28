© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ascension data breach hits sites in Michigan, with information 'likely stolen'

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published April 28, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
Front of multi-story Ascension Borgess Hospital In Kalamazoo
Leonna Larson
/
WMUK
Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The healthcare group said personal information, including social security numbers and addresses, may have been included.

Ascension Borgess says patient information may have been breached through a former business partner.

In a statement Monday, Ascension said personal information such as social security numbers, addresses and birth dates may have been stolen from this partner.

"On December 5, 2024, Ascension learned that information belonging to our patients may have been involved in a potential security incident," the statement read.

"Our investigation determined on January 21, 2025 that Ascension inadvertently disclosed information to a former business partner, and some of this information was likely stolen from them due to a vulnerability in third-party software used by the former business partner."

The healthcare organization said the breach affected sites in five states including Michigan, though it did not say exactly which ones.

Ascension added that it will provide free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to affected individuals.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds