WMU international students will move forward with a lawsuit challenging SEVIS deletions

The deletion of records from a federal database known as SEVIS raised questions about the legal status of several international students at Western Michigan University. But, according to the university, these records have now been restored.

That's after the Justice Department said on Friday that it would reinstate them, but added that it’s working on a new policy for terminating visas.

Amy Maldonado is the managing attorney of the Law Office of Amy Maldonado. She said the firm represents several WMU students who had their records removed along with other international students who had their SEVIS records deleted.

In total, Maldonado said 12 students at WMU had their records deleted. In an email, WMU spokesperson Paula Davis said that included four current students and eight alumni, two of whom are recent graduates.

Maldonado said that despite the students' records being reinstated, the lawsuit will continue.

“We will not back down. We will take this to the very end if necessary. We'll take it to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court. We are not going to stop defending these students," she said.

Maldonado added that the lawsuit, one of more than 50 related to the SEVIS deletions, will play an important role in making sure the terminations cannot happen again.

“I don't think it's a secret that the Trump administration is hostile to all immigrants. I've been telling my family and my clients for years, 'This is not an attack on illegal immigration, quote unquote, it's an attack on all immigration.'”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it is allowed to terminate an international student’s legal status if they break the law. But Maldonado said none of her clients have met the usual criteria to warrant expulsion.

"The State Department has a policy that they do not revoke visas for people physically in the United States with the sole exception of people who are arrested for or convicted of DUIs."

She said some of her clients were charged with or committed minor infractions, like retail fraud. Some later had those infractions or charges dismissed.

"This is just ridiculous. People say, 'this isn't what I voted for.' Yes, this is literally what you voted for. This is not a surprise to us. We heard what Trump said and we took him at his word. And you know they're attacking immigrants all across the board," Maldonado said.

