Protesters will gather in Portage Saturday to rally against the Trump Administration

South Westnedge Avenue in Portage will be the site of another protest against the Trump administration on Saturday.

The Kalamazoo chapter of the national group Indivisible is organizing the event. The theme is protecting workers’ rights. But given the many controversial actions of the second Trump administration, organizer Ken Greschak expects that attendees won’t stick to one issue.

“It’s really just an ability or a need to kind of come together as a collective to raise our voices and make a ruckus about what we feel are all the terrible things that are happening at the national level," he said.

Various groups have held local anti-Trump protests in Kalamazoo. Greschak said that to his surprise, they have yet to lose momentum. But he added that participants have plenty to rally against.

“Every day when the administration is doing something surprisingly terrible again and again and again, I think it just keeps people motivated all the more.”

Organizer Carol Anderson said the demonstrators will also give back by collecting food donations and picking up trash.

“It's not just standing out there with a sign. It's about knowing that you're contributing to making Kalamazoo and the greater Kalamazoo area, a place that supports all people," she said.

A wave of other protests against the Trump administration are set to take place in Southwest Michigan and around the country in the coming days, with protests in Battle Creek and Benton Harbor also taking place on Saturday.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.