© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of the Michigan News Agency gather to say goodbye

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published May 2, 2025 at 9:46 PM EDT
line of people stands at the front of a building, extending out the door
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
Visitors gather to see the Michigan News Agency as it was before it closed, Friday, May 2, 2025.

The line was often out the door at a memorial open house organized by late proprietor Dean Hauck's family.

The books were not for sale, but people were welcome to browse.

They did, studying the shelves, picking up titles and showing them to friends, just as they would have when Dean Hauck was standing at the counter.

Two women stand next to each other and smile, looking at the camera
1 of 11  — Margaret Hauck and Sarah Smith
Dean Hauck's daughters Margaret Hauck, left, and Sarah Smith greeted friends of the News throughout the memorial open house.
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
group of people stands outside a building on a busy urban street
2 of 11  — michigan news outside
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
Picture of a picture of a woman standing on a ladder stocking a shelf with one-point perspective view of receding bookshelves
3 of 11  — Picture of picture of Dean Hauck Michigan News
A photo of Dean Hauck at the Michigan News
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
Man with white beard and hat looks slightly upward among shelves of books
4 of 11  — dean hauck memorial open house photo of attendee
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
A man in baseball cap with sunglasses perched on brim talks to woman holding book, also in baseball cap
5 of 11  — browsing books at michigan news agency
A man in a cap hugs a woman with light pink hair next to a bookshelf
6 of 11  — Jimmy Smith hugs Margaret Hauck at Michigan News
Longtime Michigan News customer Jimmy Smith hugs Margaret Hauck during the open house
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
Photo of figurines and plush animals on high shelf
7 of 11  — dean hauck michigan news memorial open house detail
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
man behind a counter speaks with woman standing in front of it, hand outstretched
8 of 11  — speaking at counter michigan news
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
person signs open book on table with pens and box of colorful bubble wands
9 of 11  — signing guest book dean hauck memorial
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
A man stoops to sign a guestbook on a desk while a woman looks on, with a line of people in the background
10 of 11  — signing guest book dean hauck michigan news memorial
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK
Book lies open with several inscriptions on left page and floral silhouettes on right page
11 of 11  — page from Dean Hauck memorial guestbook
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Hauck, who took the reins at the News, once her stepfather's store, in the late 1980s, died February 8th. The News has been closed since then, leaving a hole in the fabric of downtown Kalamazoo. Hauck's daughters Margaret Hauck and Sarah Smith opened the store Friday during Art Hop so people could see it again as it was.

They greeted people throughout the event, catching up with some, hearing new stories about Dean from others.

There was one line at the door, and another for the guestbook.

"I don't remember meeting Dean, I was in the stroller," one person wrote. "But she's been a part of my life ever since. Words can't explain what she and this place meant to me."
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
See stories by Sehvilla Mann