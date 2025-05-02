Friends of the Michigan News Agency gather to say goodbye

The books were not for sale, but people were welcome to browse.

They did, studying the shelves, picking up titles and showing them to friends, just as they would have when Dean Hauck was standing at the counter.

1 of 11 — Margaret Hauck and Sarah Smith Dean Hauck's daughters Margaret Hauck, left, and Sarah Smith greeted friends of the News throughout the memorial open house. Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 2 of 11 — michigan news outside Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 3 of 11 — Picture of picture of Dean Hauck Michigan News A photo of Dean Hauck at the Michigan News Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 4 of 11 — dean hauck memorial open house photo of attendee Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 5 of 11 — browsing books at michigan news agency 6 of 11 — Jimmy Smith hugs Margaret Hauck at Michigan News Longtime Michigan News customer Jimmy Smith hugs Margaret Hauck during the open house Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 7 of 11 — dean hauck michigan news memorial open house detail Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 8 of 11 — speaking at counter michigan news Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 9 of 11 — signing guest book dean hauck memorial Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 10 of 11 — signing guest book dean hauck michigan news memorial Sehvilla Mann / WMUK 11 of 11 — page from Dean Hauck memorial guestbook Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Hauck, who took the reins at the News, once her stepfather's store, in the late 1980s, died February 8th. The News has been closed since then, leaving a hole in the fabric of downtown Kalamazoo. Hauck's daughters Margaret Hauck and Sarah Smith opened the store Friday during Art Hop so people could see it again as it was.

They greeted people throughout the event, catching up with some, hearing new stories about Dean from others.

There was one line at the door, and another for the guestbook.

"I don't remember meeting Dean, I was in the stroller," one person wrote. "But she's been a part of my life ever since. Words can't explain what she and this place meant to me."