© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK 102.1-FM is operating at reduced power. HD service is also not available at this time. We are working to fully restore broadcast service. The reduction in power does not affect 89.9-FM Classical WMUK or audio streams through our website and app

Kalamazoo area protests are drawing agitators, but organizers say don't engage

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT
Three women hold signs as they sit outside the Michigan Avenue Courthouse in downtown Kalamazoo. Two sit on a granite slab while another sits in a wheelchair in front of the slab and between the two other women. Their signs spell out their points of criticism in colorful, rainbow leaders. One of the signs only uses black text.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Demonstrators hold signs at a different protest against the second Trump administration, Friday, April 18, 2025 near the Michigan Avenue Courthouse in downtown Kalamazoo.

Agitators disrupted two protests in Portage last week. But organizers say they aren't intimidated and are trained to keep protesters safe.

Two protests against the Trump Administration were interrupted by agitators last weekend.   

During a protest outside the Portage office of Republican U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga last Friday, a man accosted demonstrators, and tore up some posters.

The protest was organized by the Kalamazoo Visibility Brigade.

Another disruption occurred at a protest last Saturday on Westnedge avenue in Portage. Someone tried to provoke the crowd, performing a Nazi Salute while yelling at attendees.

Silvano Vanegas is a member of the Kalamazoo Visibility Brigade, and organized the Saturday protest independent of the KVB.

He said the agitators are showing up more often, encouraged by the actions of the Trump Administration.

“They're definitely more emboldened by the bully in the White House. They feel like this is their right to salute and to scream crazy things and intimidate people and we're not going to be intimidated.”    

But he encouraged restraint from protesters. He said these agitators are looking for reactions, and that attendees should not give it to them. 

“Our message is more powerful if we don't engage and if they engage we have policies in place to move the crowd or disperse or call the police if needed.”

Vanegas said he's trained to prevent physical altercations, which came into play last Saturday.

"I just stuck to his side and chanted as loud as I could and got the crowd to chant over him to drown him out and then he left."

He added that while these situations can be frightening, its important for protesters to not be intimidated.

“That's why we are out there. We're scared for our neighbors. We're scared for the immigrant community. We're scared for the LGBT community.”

Vanegas said other de-escalators are also present at these events, along with medics in case altercations occur.

Kalamazoo Visibility Brigade organizer Susan O’Connor said the group has issued new guidance to members on how to de-escalate these situations in the future.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.

Corrected: May 15, 2025 at 8:57 AM EDT
A previous version of this story erroneously stated that the KVB organized both protests. The story has been updated with the corrected information.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds