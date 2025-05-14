Kalamazoo area protests are drawing agitators, but organizers say don't engage

Two protests against the Trump Administration were interrupted by agitators last weekend.

During a protest outside the Portage office of Republican U.S. Representative Bill Huizenga last Friday, a man accosted demonstrators, and tore up some posters.

The protest was organized by the Kalamazoo Visibility Brigade.

Another disruption occurred at a protest last Saturday on Westnedge avenue in Portage. Someone tried to provoke the crowd, performing a Nazi Salute while yelling at attendees.

Silvano Vanegas is a member of the Kalamazoo Visibility Brigade, and organized the Saturday protest independent of the KVB.

He said the agitators are showing up more often, encouraged by the actions of the Trump Administration.

“They're definitely more emboldened by the bully in the White House. They feel like this is their right to salute and to scream crazy things and intimidate people and we're not going to be intimidated.”

But he encouraged restraint from protesters. He said these agitators are looking for reactions, and that attendees should not give it to them.

“Our message is more powerful if we don't engage and if they engage we have policies in place to move the crowd or disperse or call the police if needed.”

Vanegas said he's trained to prevent physical altercations, which came into play last Saturday.

"I just stuck to his side and chanted as loud as I could and got the crowd to chant over him to drown him out and then he left."

He added that while these situations can be frightening, its important for protesters to not be intimidated.

“That's why we are out there. We're scared for our neighbors. We're scared for the immigrant community. We're scared for the LGBT community.”

Vanegas said other de-escalators are also present at these events, along with medics in case altercations occur.

Kalamazoo Visibility Brigade organizer Susan O’Connor said the group has issued new guidance to members on how to de-escalate these situations in the future.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.