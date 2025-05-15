© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters to rally against Target and Best Buy for cutting DEI initiatives

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:13 PM EDT
A woman in a black coat and dark green sunglasses holds a red and white sign up which reads "Target" with a slash through it.
Ellen Schmidt
/
AP
A woman holds an anti-Target sign during a news conference outside Target Corporation's headquarters in Minneapolis, MN on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025

Advocates for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives will take aim at Target and Best Buy Saturday in Portage. That’s after the companies rolled back DEI initiatives.

Protestors are once again set to demonstrate on the sidewalks of South Westnedge Avenue Saturday at noon, in an effort to push back against attacks on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

“When you park in a handicap parking spot and that's available to you, that is diversity, equity and inclusion,” Event organizer Michelle Zukowski-Serlin said.

Advocates will take aim at Target and Best Buy, after the companies rolled back DEI initiatives.

The rally will take place on the sidewalk between the two businesses.

Serlin said 150 people have signed up for the protest. She added that turnout for similar events has varied.

“It depends on the week. It depends on the weather. It depends if there is — like last week there was 125, but it was the day before Mother's Day.”

Donations of food and personal hygiene supplies will also be accepted at the event, with items going to Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds