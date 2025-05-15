Protesters to rally against Target and Best Buy for cutting DEI initiatives

Protestors are once again set to demonstrate on the sidewalks of South Westnedge Avenue Saturday at noon, in an effort to push back against attacks on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

“When you park in a handicap parking spot and that's available to you, that is diversity, equity and inclusion,” Event organizer Michelle Zukowski-Serlin said.

Advocates will take aim at Target and Best Buy, after the companies rolled back DEI initiatives.

The rally will take place on the sidewalk between the two businesses.

Serlin said 150 people have signed up for the protest. She added that turnout for similar events has varied.

“It depends on the week. It depends on the weather. It depends if there is — like last week there was 125, but it was the day before Mother's Day.”

Donations of food and personal hygiene supplies will also be accepted at the event, with items going to Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused.