No Kings Day rallies scheduled around Southwest Michigan

More than 60 No Kings Day protests are scheduled to take place around the state this weekend, including several in Southwest Michigan.

Indivisible is a national pro-democracy group that formed in 2016. Several new chapters have sprung up around Michigan in the last few months. One of those is Southwest Michigan Indivisible, which will hold a No Kings Day rally Saturday in downtown St. Joseph. It’s one of many protests taking place across the country. The events are in response to what the group sees as the autocratic actions of the Trump administration.

Denise McGowan Tracy helped organize the St. Joseph event. She says the group welcomes Republicans who don’t support Trump or are concerned about democracy.

“We’re hoping that we can be somewhere that they can join, not necessarily to say, you’re switching your party and you’re voting Democratic. But just right now in this time, this is a great place for you to land,” she said. “We are not affiliated with any one party. We are saying that this administration is not representing the best of America.”

Anne Hawkinson is an organizer of the No Kings Day event in Paw Paw. She also stressed that Indivisible Paw Paw is non-partisan.

“We welcome people of all political stripes,” she said. “Just anyone that is uncomfortable with the way the country is being led right now, away from our founding ideals of democracy and inclusion and a pluralistic society, and the balance of powers that have been written into the Constitution.”

Indivisible Paw Paw will also collect donations at its event, which will go to the Bangor Summer Migrant Program’s pantry and clothes closet.

Katie Tolhurst is helping organize the Kalamazoo event. She said it’s taking place on the same day as the President’s military parade for a reason.

“The idea behind No Kings Day is that we are going to be everywhere but in D.C.,” she said. “He wants to have his military parade, that’s fine, he can have it, but we’re going to be everywhere else.”

The Kalamazoo event will also highlight several local aid organizations, including Cradle Kalamazoo, Loaves and Fishes, and United for the Unsheltered of Kalamazoo. Protestors are encouraged to donate food and personal care items.

No Kings Day events are also scheduled to take place in Hastings, Battle Creek, Niles, South Haven, Three Rivers, and many other cities across Michigan. More information can be found at indivisible.org.

