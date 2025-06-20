Cooling centers and open hydrants to help residents beat the heat in Southwest Michigan

An extreme heat watch is set to take effect Saturday, with temperatures rising into the 90s, but cooling centers will be available for those hoping to get out of the heat.

City of Kalamazoo resources

In the city of Kalamazoo, Housing Resources Incorporated, located at 643 W. Crosstown Parkway, will be open Monday and Tuesday and will also serve as a cooling center. It will open:

Monday, June 23: 10 am-4 pm

Tuesday, June 24: 10 am-4 pm

People coming to cool off should use the Maple St. entrance, according to the city.

The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission will open if temperatures exceed 95 degrees. It will be open Monday – Sunday, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, and open during hours for overnight sheltering, the city of Kalamazoo wrote on its Facebook page.

Beginning tomorrow, Kalamazoo will also open the following hydrants across the city between 1 pm and 9 pm to help residents cool off:

- Behind Interfaith Homes on Interfaith Boulevard

- Church Street at Norway Avenue

- Washington Avenue at March Street

- Burrell Avenue at Lawrence Street

- Charlotte Avenue at Sherwood Avenue

- Clarence Street at Jackson Street

- Krom Street at Clay Street

- Sherwood Avenue at Roosevelt Apartments

- Hays Park Avenue at March Street

- Norway Avenue at Princeton Avenue

- Fairbanks Avenue at Center Street

- Hays Park Avenue at James Street

Portage resources

In Portage, two facilities, the Portage District Library and Zhang Senior Center, will open their doors at various points during the heat watch.

The Zhang Senior Center is at 203 East Centre Avenue. According to Kalamazoo County, its hours are:

Sunday: 2 PM - 5 PM

Monday: 7:45 AM - 5 PM

Tuesday: 7 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday: 7 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday: 7 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday: 7:45 AM - 5 PM

Saturday: Closed

The Portage District Library is at 300 Library Lane. Its hours are:

Wednesday 9 AM - 9 PM

Thursday 9 AM - 9 PM

Friday 9 AM - 6 PM

Saturday 9 AM - 5 PM

Sunday CLOSED

Monday 9 AM - 9 PM

Tuesday 9 AM - 9 PM

Battle Creek

Battle Creek will also have centers for residents needing a place to take a break from the heat.

People in the heat wave zone are also encouraged to learn the signs of heat stroke, stay in the shade, and drink plenty of water.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.