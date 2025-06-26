WMU President Edward Montgomery prepares to leave "a special special place"

Western Michigan University President Edward Montgomery said his family will always be Broncos. Montgomery was honored by the board of trustees during his final meeting as president Thursday.

Montgomery thanked the people he worked with as president, and also thanked the university as a parent, noting his son is a “double Bronco." E.J. Montgomery earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from WMU.

Russ Kavalhuna will become Western’s 10th president on Tuesday. Montgomery said Western has hired a great new president and has a bright future ahead.

“There are places who talk about their commitment to their students, at this place it’s palpable. So that all may learn isn’t just a tag line. It’s really in the DNA of this place. And that to me is why Western is unique. It is really a special, special place.”

Montgomery’s final day as president is June 30th. The board of trustees approved a motion granting Montgomery Emeritus status beginning July first.

Tuition and housing rates.

Western Michigan University is raising tuition 4.6% for the next academic year. Trustees approved the increase during their meeting Thursday.

Students in some programs covered by a “differential tuition program”, will see a 5% increase. Those are the Haworth College of Business and the colleges of Engineering and Fine Arts.

The board also raised residence hall and meal plans 4%, and approved a 3.5% increase for university apartments.

Budget

Western Michigan University’s budget is $9-million more than it was a year ago.

The board of trustees approved a spending plan Thursday of just over $425-million. That’s a 2.2% increase over last year.

Western’s vice president for business and finance, Jan Van Der Kley, said the university was able to approve a balanced budget because of a budget stability reserve account created three years ago.

“With the adoption of the 25-26 budget that reserve account, stabilization account will be almost eliminated in its entirety.”

Van Der Kley said there may be some adjustments needed depending on the final state budget for higher education.

