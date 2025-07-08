Tenant advocates aim to get renters' rights on the ballot in Kalamazoo

A group that aims to empower Michigan tenants is gathering signatures for two ballot measures in Kalamazoo.

The measures would add two benefits for Kalamazoo renters to city law. One would protect renters who form tenant unions from retaliation, with the other protecting renters from being evicted without just cause, such as not paying rent.

Tristen Jessup is a local organizer with We the People Action Fund, which is behind the petitions. She said both ordinances need to pass to be effective.

“If the landlord doesn't like that you're operating with We the People, doesn't like that you're starting a tenant union, then they'll just wait till the end of your leasing period and say 'we don't want you here.'”

The ordinances both need over 2,000 signatures to succeed, but Jessup said she's seen plenty of interest.

“Rent right now is extremely high and people are feeling powerless. And so, when I show up at their door, when I walk up to them on the street or I invite them to our events, there's a lot of enthusiasm from renters in the area.”

Sehvilla Mann / WMUK A flier advertising the petitions that was distributed in the Vine Neighborhood last week.

The proposals does have detractors. Erika Farley directs the Rental Property Owners Association of Michigan. She said the ordinances are unnecessary and could chill the rental market.

She added that given the current state of the housing market, more regulations would harm more than help, by scaring away current and potential landlords.

"You are going to need more housing potentially within the municipalities and there is a shortage throughout the state of Michigan," Farley said.

“We want to make sure that people who are property owners stay within the industry and that we are bringing new people into the industry to create more housing that we need throughout the state and potentially within the city of Kalamazoo.”

This story is part of a collaboration with NowKalamazoo exploring Kalamazoo County's housing crisis.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.