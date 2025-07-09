© 2025 WMUK
Alleged bomb-throwing near Gobles leads to charges including terrorism

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published July 9, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
A man stares into the camera for a mugshot. He wears an orange shirt.
Courtesy Photo
/
Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Morgan Scott Parish, who allegedly through multiple pipe bombs at Van Buren County Officers.

Van Buren County deputies were met with an explosion when they attempted to arrest a fugitive in Pine Grove Township.

A Van Buren County man was taken into custody Friday after allegedly throwing several explosives at law enforcement officers.

The county sheriff’s office said deputies approached Morgan Scott Parish at his camper in Pine Grove Township near Gobles.

Officers were there to arrest him for a separate incident but were forced to retreat after Parish set off a pipe bomb inside the camper.

A county SWAT team attempted to convince Parish to surrender. He refused, expressing his intention to kill the officers and responded to a round of tear gas by throwing two additional explosives.

Parish surrendered after being struck twice by bean-bag rounds. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety later found another pipe bomb, which it safely detonated.

Parish faces 18 criminal counts, including terrorism.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds