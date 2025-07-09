Alleged bomb-throwing near Gobles leads to charges including terrorism

A Van Buren County man was taken into custody Friday after allegedly throwing several explosives at law enforcement officers.

The county sheriff’s office said deputies approached Morgan Scott Parish at his camper in Pine Grove Township near Gobles.

Officers were there to arrest him for a separate incident but were forced to retreat after Parish set off a pipe bomb inside the camper.

A county SWAT team attempted to convince Parish to surrender. He refused, expressing his intention to kill the officers and responded to a round of tear gas by throwing two additional explosives.

Parish surrendered after being struck twice by bean-bag rounds. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety later found another pipe bomb, which it safely detonated.

Parish faces 18 criminal counts, including terrorism.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.