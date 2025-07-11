AFSCME members in Kalamazoo call Huizenga's vote for Trump's budget bill a "betrayal"

The Kalamazoo chapter of public employee union AFSCME blasted 4th District Representative Bill Huizenga’s support for the new federal budget law Friday on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall.

Local members of the union called Huizenga’s vote a betrayal of working families, adding that it cuts funding for critical programs like SNAP and Medicaid.

“I don't believe for a minute this is going to trickle down to the people who need it. There are folks who are dependent upon medical care for their health to live and so a billionaire can get another yacht or get a tax break or — I don't see it,” said Branch President Paco Perez.

Perez said that while AFSCME members won’t have their coverage affected by the cuts, it’s important for the union to fight for people they work for as city employees.

AFSCME member David Prellwitz said cuts could also affect local food banks.

“Frozen produce might still be an option as the food bank is still able to get the frozen, but fresh produce will not likely be an option.”

Huizenga, a Republican whose district includes Kalamazoo, praised the budget law in the July 10 edition of his newsletter, the Huizenga Huddle. He called it "jet fuel" for the American economy and argued that its provisions will benefit working Americans.

"This transformative legislation will help Americans keep more of their hard-earned money instead of sending it to Washington, increase economic opportunity, strengthen our economy, unleash American energy, and secure our borders," Huizenga wrote.

