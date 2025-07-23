© 2025 WMUK
The Department of Education will investigate WMU scholarships after a group's complaint

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
A large four-story building sits in front of a long green lawn. The Building is made of glass, red brick and white concrete. A silver W is placed on the side of a pillar like structure that juts out of the middle of the building. The sky is a bright blue, with white clouds also in view.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
Sangren Hall on Western Michigan University's main campus.

The agency said it will investigate two scholarships at Western Michigan University for possible civil rights violations.

Western Michigan University is under investigation for possible violations of civil rights, according to an announcement by the Department of Education Wednesday.

In a statement, the DOE said it was investigating a WMU scholarship for undocumented students who came to the US as children.

The agency said it may violate laws banning discrimination based on national origin.

The investigation comes after a conservative advocacy group, the Legal Insurrection Foundation, filed a complaint against WMU.

The DOE is also looking into a WMU scholarship for some students of color, along with scholarships at several other schools including the University of Michigan.

WMU spokeswoman Paula Davis said the university is cooperating with the DOE and reviewing the scholarship.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
