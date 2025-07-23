The Department of Education will investigate WMU scholarships after a group's complaint

Western Michigan University is under investigation for possible violations of civil rights, according to an announcement by the Department of Education Wednesday.

In a statement, the DOE said it was investigating a WMU scholarship for undocumented students who came to the US as children.

The agency said it may violate laws banning discrimination based on national origin.

The investigation comes after a conservative advocacy group, the Legal Insurrection Foundation, filed a complaint against WMU.

The DOE is also looking into a WMU scholarship for some students of color, along with scholarships at several other schools including the University of Michigan.

WMU spokeswoman Paula Davis said the university is cooperating with the DOE and reviewing the scholarship.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.