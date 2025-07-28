© 2025 WMUK
Identified Flying Object: the floating hexagon you may see over parts of Kalamazoo this week

WMUK | By Michael Symonds,
Sehvilla Mann
Published July 28, 2025 at 2:17 PM EDT
A thin hexagon dangles from a helicopter over an empty field. The sun peeks through the clouds, with vans parked in the left of the image.
Courtesy Photo
/
City of Kalamazoo
A helicopter conducts a survey using a hexagon-shaped antenna.

Kalamazoo County residents may see a helicopter towing an antenna this week, as the City of Kalamazoo conducts a groundwater survey.

Kalamazoo County residents may see a strange object floating over the area starting as early as Monday.

A helicopter will tow a thin hexagonal antenna about 100 feet off the ground. It’s part of an electromagnetic survey of aquifers for the city of Kalamazoo.

In a statement, Public Services Director James Baker suggested this method is cheaper and less time-intensive than drilling sample wells, while still providing vital information.

“The data collected will help us better assess how to protect existing groundwater supplies and evaluate the potential impacts of new wells on the aquifer,” Baker said.

The city expects this survey of groundwater supplies in the Kalamazoo area to finish within the week.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
