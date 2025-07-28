Identified Flying Object: the floating hexagon you may see over parts of Kalamazoo this week

Kalamazoo County residents may see a strange object floating over the area starting as early as Monday.

A helicopter will tow a thin hexagonal antenna about 100 feet off the ground. It’s part of an electromagnetic survey of aquifers for the city of Kalamazoo.

In a statement, Public Services Director James Baker suggested this method is cheaper and less time-intensive than drilling sample wells, while still providing vital information.

“The data collected will help us better assess how to protect existing groundwater supplies and evaluate the potential impacts of new wells on the aquifer,” Baker said.

The city expects this survey of groundwater supplies in the Kalamazoo area to finish within the week.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.