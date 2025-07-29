Invasive crayfish were found in a Mattawan hatchery. Did they walk or get a ride?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently announced the discovery of an invasive species of crayfish at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan.

In places like Louisiana, the red swamp crayfish is viewed as simply good eating. But it can cause real damage in Michigan, especially to the state’s native crayfish species.

Lucas Nathan is the aquatic species regulatory affairs unit manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries division.

"They are a pretty aggressive crayfish species. So they have the opportunity to outcompete our native crayfish species," Nathan said.

"They can also have other impacts to the ecosystem by reaching really high densities, consuming a wide range of plant material, other macroinvertebrates, fish, et cetera."

But the invasive species doesn't only pose an ecological threat according to Nathan. He added it can also affect infrastructure due to its habit of burrowing.

"Whether it's like a dam, a levee, sidewalks, whatever the case may be. Anything that could be impacted by shoreline erosion could be impacted by this intensive burrowing activity."

How exactly the crayfish ended up at the hatchery is still a mystery, with Nathan saying the popularity of the species leads to many potential origin points.

"Although they're prohibited in the state, we do find them on occasion in Michigan and across the region in various live trades such as pet stores, live food market, biological supply for education purposes. These can lead to them being distributed fairly widely," Nathan said.

"They're most widespread and unfortunately impactful invasive crayfish species in the world.”

Nathan added that someone could have abandoned the crayfish at the hatchery. But they're not afraid of getting their steps in — with Nathan stating that they can move a "decent distance" overland and that may be how they got to Wolf Lake.

Specimens captured at the fishery are undergoing genetic testing with the hope of determining where they might have come from.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.