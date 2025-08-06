© 2025 WMUK
KDPS suspends the use of masks by undercover officers after community concerns

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT
The announcement comes as masked immigration officers carry out raids around the country.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that it has suspended the use of masks by undercover officers.

The announcement came after residents expressed concerns during a Kalamazoo City Commission meeting on Monday.

KDPS already banned most officers from wearing masks, but now that also applies to investigators with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team.

In a statement, KDPS Chief David Boysen said some KVET members had used masks to protect their identities.

He noted that the agency began to review its rules "in light of the current national discourse around law enforcement and federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement." Boysen said the agency then tightened its guidelines, but later it became clear more needed to be done.

"After hearing the concerns raised by the community, it's clear that even these additional precautions were not sufficient to maintain community trust," Boysen said in the press release.

"We may revisit this decision in the future, depending on changing circumstances, but at this time I believe this is the right step to avoid contributing further to public fear or uncertainty."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
