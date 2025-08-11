Latinx Festival to bring food, music and a back-to-school giveaway to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo will celebrate Latin American culture this weekend at the 4th annual Latinx Festival.

Attendees can expect food, a variety of regional music, a back-to-school giveaway and artisan crafts at this year’s festival, according to Irving Quintero with El Concilio, the Kalamazoo non-profit behind the event.

He said while the festival is centered around the Latinx community, it's open to all.

“Kalamazoo is a very diverse community. So, we are expecting a diverse group of community members. We don't expect to have a single group or with a single status.”

Quintero added that he hopes attendees walk away from the event entertained and educated.

“I hope that they can get to hear some music that they enjoy. And I hope that they have fun. I hope they get to see that Kalamazoo is quite a diverse community.”

Some organizations have cancelled similar events around the nation amid fears of harassment and immigration enforcement raids, reduced funding for diversity initiatives, and other concerns.

In May, when Jackson's Hispanic Heritage Festival cancelled its 2025 event, the group wrote on Facebook that "the current political climate has created an environment that challenges the safety, unity, and celebratory spirit this festival is meant to foster."

In March, the Muskegon County Latino Festival was also cancelled by its organizers.

The non-profit Latinos Working For The Future said in a statement posted to Facebook that the cancellation was due to "several challenging factors, including the dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, heightened safety, concerns, and a significant reduction in DEI funding."

Kalamazoo's Latinx Festival will begin at noon at Arcadia Creek Festival Place on Saturday.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.