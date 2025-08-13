WMU Trustees approve a union contract for custodian, landscape and other employees

Western Michigan University Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents a variety of WMU employees from landscapers to dining service workers.

The new two-year contract was approved during a special virtual meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Recently appointed WMU President Russ Kavalhuna said the university and AFSCME were able to reach the agreement thanks to good-faith bargaining.

“A lot of times collective bargaining can lead to hurt feelings and difficult discussions and frankly breakdowns. And this collective bargaining did none of those things," Kavalhuna said.

As a part of the contract, AFSCME members will receive pay increases this year, factoring in data collected through market study research by both bargaining parties.

In addition, members will receive a 2.5% pay increase in 2026.

Union president Bryan Sutton spoke after the vote. He said the negotiation process with WMU was like nothing he had experienced before.

“All the assurances that going in that things were going to be different this time allowed our group to come in with a sense of positivity rather than dread that we have never had before,” Sutton said.

“I hope that this experience continues into our daily communications with each other and also shows other groups and constituents on campus that when we are talking with each other, as opposed to talking at each other, anything is possible.”

Union members voted to approve the contract earlier on Monday. AFSCME President Bryan Sutton declined to say by what margin, adding that the union does not disclose vote tallies for contracts.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.