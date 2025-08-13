© 2025 WMUK
WMU Trustees approve a union contract for custodian, landscape and other employees

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
A spray bottle sits in a bucket filled with green and blue towels on a custodian cart at WMU. To the right of the bucket sits a gray and green mop, and to the left sits a large roll of paper towels. A trash can be partly seen behind the bucket, with a wet floor sign at the top right of the image.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A spray bottle sits in a bucket filled with towels on a custodian cart in Friedmann Hall at WMU.

AFSCME members will see pay raises under the new contract, which was approved during a special meeting of the Board.

Western Michigan University Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents a variety of WMU employees from landscapers to dining service workers.

The new two-year contract was approved during a special virtual meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Recently appointed WMU President Russ Kavalhuna said the university and AFSCME were able to reach the agreement thanks to good-faith bargaining. 

“A lot of times collective bargaining can lead to hurt feelings and difficult discussions and frankly breakdowns. And this collective bargaining did none of those things," Kavalhuna said.

As a part of the contract, AFSCME members will receive pay increases this year, factoring in data collected through market study research by both bargaining parties.

In addition, members will receive a 2.5% pay increase in 2026.

Union president Bryan Sutton spoke after the vote. He said the negotiation process with WMU was like nothing he had experienced before.  

“All the assurances that going in that things were going to be different this time allowed our group to come in with a sense of positivity rather than dread that we have never had before,” Sutton said.

“I hope that this experience continues into our daily communications with each other and also shows other groups and constituents on campus that when we are talking with each other, as opposed to talking at each other, anything is possible.”

Union members voted to approve the contract earlier on Monday. AFSCME President Bryan Sutton declined to say by what margin, adding that the union does not disclose vote tallies for contracts.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
