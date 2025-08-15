© 2025 WMUK
Bernie Sanders to visit Kalamazoo on his "Fighting Oligarchy" Midwest tour

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published August 15, 2025 at 2:26 PM EDT
Bernie Sanders stands in a dark blue suit jacket and light blue shirt. He gestures with one hand as he speaks into a mic, gripping the wooden podium with his other hand. A sign is stuck on the the front of the podium, reading "Fight Oligarchy" in blue and red text.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour event at Arizona State University, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz.

Sanders will bring the tour to Miller Auditorium on Saturday, August 23.

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Kalamazoo on Saturday, August 23 as a part of his national “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

Many of the tour’s events in the Midwest seek to bolster Democratic candidates.

In Kalamazoo, Sanders will be joined by Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Bernie Sanders stands at a black podium in front of a crowd of seated onlookers, gesturing to the right of the image. He wears a black suit jacket, light blue shirt and black and white tie. A sign on the front of the podium reads "A Future To Believe In."
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
Bernie Sanders campaigning at Wings Stadium on March 7, 2016.

The tour will also take him to Iowa and Wisconsin.

Senator Sanders previously visited Kalamazoo in 2016, while running as a Democratic presidential nominee.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
