Bernie Sanders to visit Kalamazoo on his "Fighting Oligarchy" Midwest tour

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Kalamazoo on Saturday, August 23 as a part of his national “Fighting Oligarchy” tour.

Many of the tour’s events in the Midwest seek to bolster Democratic candidates.

In Kalamazoo, Sanders will be joined by Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Sehvilla Mann / WMUK Bernie Sanders campaigning at Wings Stadium on March 7, 2016.

The tour will also take him to Iowa and Wisconsin.

Senator Sanders previously visited Kalamazoo in 2016, while running as a Democratic presidential nominee.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.