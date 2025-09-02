What time is it? Almost time for Waldo Library's new clock hands

On May 1st, Western Michigan University Facilities Management received reports that one side of Waldo Library's clock was heavily damaged.

"We got a call to our service center saying that one of the clock hands looked like it was about ready to fall off," Manager of Maintenance Services Devin Johnson said.

The hour hand was reportedly sticking out from the face.

"We found a lift and went up and found that one to be bent from the wind and we took it down immediately so it didn't drop on anybody."

Johnson added that it wasn't just one windstorm that caused the damage, with the clock hand likely being weakened over time by storms.

Though the other side, the one facing WMU's Student Center, was undamaged, its hands were still affected.

Johnson said the motor that powered both sides had to be shut off for the removal, leaving the other hands frozen in time.

In search of an expert to fix the clock, facilities went to WMU’s engineering campus, where Mike Konkel teaches metal fabrication and welding.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Mike Konkel was able to fabricate a new hour hand, which will painted black to match the original hand. Like the original, it is made of copper.

“When they brought the hour hand in, this thing was folded over completely.”

The damage was so severe that Konkel had to make a new one. Like the old hand, it's made of copper.

"We wanted to replicate it as true as possible to its original form," he said.

However, Konkel said this choice of material also meant no reinforcements could be added.

"Copper has a density that's pretty similar to steel. We're not talking about something that's lightweight. So if I start doubling up the thickness, we could put strain on that clock tower movement that it's not designed to handle."

Despite this, Konkel expects that the new hand will have at least the same service life as the original.

The minute hand had only minor damage, so it will go back up after repairs.

Manager of Maintenance Devin Johnson said facilities hopes to reinstall the hands next week.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.