Instructors' union files an unfair labor practice complaint against KRESA

A union formed in 2024 for instructors at the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency says the agency is bargaining in bad faith, refusing to work with it on key contract terms.

In response, the Kalamazoo Career Technical Education Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against KRESA.

Organizers suggest the stalling may be aimed at souring employees on the recently-formed union.

KRESA maintains that it is acting in good faith as it negotiates with KCTEA.

Stalled negotiations

KCTEA President Brian Brusach said the union is making reasonable demands on wages and the employee-discipline process.

“We are trying to work with them and trying to resolve this, but the unfortunate side of it is we’ve spent a lot of time, essentially almost a year and a half now, where we have had little or no forward movement," he said.

Brusach added that the union has been forced to focus on these two terms after hitting a roadblock with KRESA on a previous, larger contract.

"We brought in a state mediator in an effort to resolve things, that was not met with any success. We've gone from a large contract down to essentially seven pages. I mean, it's a very abbreviated contract and it's just a foundation for us to work from."

Brusach said KRESA's attitude towards negotiating isn't only affecting the contract, but also instructor morale.

"It's hard to work for a company that doesn't value their employees. I mean, we're not feeling valued when we're not even getting a seat at the table."

The union is a part of the Michigan Education Association, which is helping in the bargaining process.

"We're recognized as a bargaining unit. And so they have to legally bargain with us. They don't want to bargain with us. They just want to tell us what they're going to do," MEA representative Randy Borden said.

In addition, Borden said KRESA's refusal to bargain on wages and the discipline process violates Michigan law.

"The Public Employees Relations Act sets forth what's mandatory bargaining, and wages and benefits are mandatory subjects," Borden said.

Borden added he sees KRESA's refusal as a tactic to push them out.

“We feel like they're stalling in hopes that at some point the new union members will get tired and want to drop out of the union and then the union will get decertified.”

KRESA responds

In an email, Superintendent Dedrick Martin said KRESA’s negotiations are in good faith.

"Our goal has always been to reach a fair and mutually beneficial agreement that supports both our educators and our students," Martin said.

"We believe that maintaining open lines of communication and working collaboratively is the best way to ensure the success of the Career Connect Campus and the quality of education for our students," he added.

Investigation

The unfair labor practice is being investigated by the Michigan Employee Relations Commission, but Brian Brusach said even if KRESA is found to be engaging in such practices, MERC cannot force the agency to bargain in good faith.

"It doesn't stop them, but it puts it in the public eye that they are committing these ULPs," Brusach said.

"We can also share it with our members, and when our members hear that their employers are doing unfair labor practices, it usually gets them pretty angry, and then we start doing crisis-bargaining activities."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.