WMU Trustees approve a union contract and consider an idea for remote education of Gazans

A Western Michigan University professor says he’d like for the school to explore offering online classes to Palestinians, who cannot come to the US to study.

Chemical and paper engineering professor Said AbuBakr spoke at the Board of Trustees meeting Thursday. The Trump administration announced major new restrictions on visas for Palestinians last month.

AbuBakr notes that some students in Gaza have now missed years of education.

Vice-Chair Allan Turfe responded to AbuBakr. "I think that’s a great idea," he said, referring to the proposal for online education.

"We should huddle and see if there’s a process, Mr. President [Kavalhuna], if there’s a process or if it’s even possible. I think that’s a good follow-up item for us."

AbuBakr also said he wants to see WMU divest from companies and countries involved in “genocide” in Gaza.

He has spoken to WMUK for stories about a WMU alumnus who was wounded in Gaza and later came to the US with his son for treatment.

PIO Contract

Trustees also approved a four-year contract with Western’s roughly 400 part-time faculty members.

The agreement gives senior instructors a roughly seven percent bump in pay as compared to other instructors. WMU’s Board of Trustees says that’s in keeping with practices at “competitor” institutions in the state.

Members of the Professional Instructors Organization are paid by the credit hour. The contract approved by trustees Thursday will also give instructors access to the Student Recreational Center, which is already available to most members of the campus community.

