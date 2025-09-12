© 2025 WMUK
Why's That: Looking back at 10 years of questions about Southwest Michigan

WMUK | By Sehvilla Mann
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
A collage of images related to WMUK's series Why's That, including a sign that says Kalamazoo, a drawing of a license plate with question marks and the letter N, the Why's That logo featuring a light bulb, a black and white photo of an old gas station and more.
Sehvilla Mann
/
WMUK
Why's That? has answered questions from across Southwest Michigan.

WMUK's Why's That series has answered nearly 100 questions from listeners in its decade on the air.

What in Southwest Michigan makes you curious?

That is the question WMUK has been asking since September 2015, when it launched Why's That? with a question about Douglas Avenue and the Douglass Community Association.

Listeners have asked about road markers, paper mills, snow, gun violence, climate change's effect on Lake Michigan, the Kalamazoo River, Kalamazoo's name, a spring near Decatur, why Portage and Kalamazoo aren't one city, why Michigan doesn't have any wildlife bridges, why Kalamazoo Township is in two pieces, how Stadium Drive is paved, how Michigan Avenue is paved, whether Kalamazoo Valley is really a valley, and more.

With the exception of a pandemic-induced hiatus, WMUK has aired an episode of Why's That each month since it started. This month's episode looks back at a handful of highlights. But we're looking forward to being back with fresh questions — and need to hear from you! Tell us what you're curious about:
WMUK News
Sehvilla Mann
Sehvilla Mann joined WMUK’s news team in 2014 as a reporter on the local government and education beats. She covered those topics and more in eight years of reporting for the Station, before becoming news director in 2022.
