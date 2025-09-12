Why's That: Looking back at 10 years of questions about Southwest Michigan

What in Southwest Michigan makes you curious?

That is the question WMUK has been asking since September 2015, when it launched Why's That? with a question about Douglas Avenue and the Douglass Community Association.

Listeners have asked about road markers, paper mills, snow, gun violence, climate change's effect on Lake Michigan, the Kalamazoo River, Kalamazoo's name, a spring near Decatur, why Portage and Kalamazoo aren't one city, why Michigan doesn't have any wildlife bridges, why Kalamazoo Township is in two pieces, how Stadium Drive is paved, how Michigan Avenue is paved, whether Kalamazoo Valley is really a valley, and more.

With the exception of a pandemic-induced hiatus, WMUK has aired an episode of Why's That each month since it started. This month's episode looks back at a handful of highlights. But we're looking forward to being back with fresh questions — and need to hear from you! Tell us what you're curious about: