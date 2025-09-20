KDPS looks for "people of interest" in an early-morning shooting near WMU

Five young men were injured in a shooting incident early Saturday morning near Western Michigan University's main campus, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, which is looking for two "people of interest."

In a news release, the department said the shooting seems to have occurred after a "physical altercation" and was apparently not a random act of violence. None of the injured were students at nearby universities or colleges.

According to the post, the shooting happened around 3:16 am in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near Howard Street. Officers responded after a report of shots being fired. They found one 19-year-old with a grazing wound and gunshot wound to his heel. Three more men, each 23, eventually sought treatment for gunshot wounds, one in the stomach and two in the foot. Another man, who is 21, had minor facial injuries from debris but was not shot, KDPS said.

"All injuries are considered to be non-fatal at this time," the department added.

One person was subsequently arrested on a weapons charge. KPDS released images of two people of interest in the shooting.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139," the department added. "Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com."

“This was a reckless act that endangered dozens of people," Deputy Chief Matthew Huber said in the news release. "Incidents like this have no place in our community, and we will use every resource available to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Our priority is the safety of our residents, and the community can expect to see an increase in police patrols throughout the area of the shooting.”

