The Asylum Lake car wash proposal may have returned, with a new rezoning request

An embattled plan to build a car wash near the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo may have returned, after a rezoning request for the land was submitted to the city's Planning Commission.

City spokesperson Michael Smith declined to say who made the application, instead directing the station to file a records request, which is now pending.

But Drive and Shine Car Wash, which owns the land, has submitted similar applications in recent years in an effort to build their fourth car wash in the Kalamazoo area.

These plans have faced pushback from residents concerned that light, noise and water pollution from the facility would harm Asylum Lake.

Drive and Shine has not responded to a request for comment.

Smith said the new rezoning request will be heard by the Kalamazoo Planning Commission on November 6, with a public information meeting on the request not yet scheduled.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.