Historical society celebrates renovations to Schoolcraft Underground Railroad Station

In 1975, Mary Jane Swartz was walking by a dilapidated home in Schoolcraft with her daughters.

It was badly damaged and up for sale, but Swartz recognized it for what it was: the former home of Dr. Nathan Thomas, a 19th century abolitionist.

“They knew they had to save the house. So, they formed the historical society and went to the bank and the bank loaned them the money to buy the house," Schoolcraft Historical Society Secretary Treasurer David LaLiberte said.

The effort was successful, according to LaLiberte, with Swartz and the society able to restore the home, pay off the loan, and eventually offer tours to share the building's history.

Dr. Nathan Thomas, a prolific abolitionist

The home was built in 1835 by Dr. Nathan Thomas, the first physician in Kalamazoo County.

Thomas was well-known for his abolitionist views, so much so that in 1843, a group of abolitionists approached him and his wife, Pamela Thomas, asking if they wished to help them assist escaped slaves.

"He says, 'We have a gentleman in Cassopolis by the name of Zachariah Shugart, who was going to be a station master. We have another gentleman in by the name of Erastus Hussey in Battle Creek who was going to be a station master and we need someone between Cassopolis and Battle Creek. Would you do it?'"

Michael Symonds / WMUK A map of the many routes to freedom for escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad.

The Thomas family agreed, going on to help over 1,000 enslaved people seek freedom, making them one of the state's most active Underground Railroad families.

But it wasn't just shelter the Thomas family offered.

“They would come and [Pamela Thomas] would feed them. If they needed clothing mended then she'd help mend them and if anybody was sick, Dr. Thomas would treat them,” LaLiberte said.

"If the building is gone, the story ends."

But after 50 years of tours, LaLiberte said the home once again needed repairs. For example, the windows in the house were single-pane.

"So, they're very inefficient. The siding was starting to rot. The basement is a Michigan basement and it was very wet and damp down there. So, we had a lot of moisture problems. So, we decided we're at a crossroads, what do we do?”

The group decided to keep the building alive, raising funds through GoFundMe, local groups and even a fifth grade class.

"They decided to hold a lemonade stand sale at school, one day. They raised almost $1,100 from that lemonade stand," LaLiberte said. "Their money paid for the fence out front. And we have a plaque on there dedicated to them."

The process took two years, with the historical society renovating the building as funds came in.

By the end, the group had raised over $100,000, enough to finance extra additions like air conditioning, which helps keep the many artifacts on display in good condition.

Michael Symonds / WMUK Portraits of Dr. Nathan Thomas and his family hang above his original apothecary cabinet. Original medicine bottles and textbooks owned by the Thomas family also sit on display.

As with the first renovations, this doesn't mean the building is set for life, but LaLiberte said they will allow the historical society to continue sharing the story of the Thomas family for decades to come.

"If the building is gone, the story ends. And this is one of the main reasons we have to keep this going. It's been 50 years, we hope for at least another 50 years."

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.