On the ballot in Kalamazoo: a slight increase in a transportation tax

The Central County Transportation Authority is proposing a renewal of a tax that helps fund transit. The renewal would last until 2030 if passed by voters in November.

The proposal would include an increase of 0.2 mills, to a total of 1.1 mills or the equivalent of $1.10 per $1,000 of taxable value.

The previous millage sat at 0.9 mills or the equivalent of $0.90.

The proposed renewal would help to sustain and expand Metro’s services to the community.

Executive Director of Metro Sean McBride says the increase is in part due to a decrease in state funding.

“That’s been on a pretty significant downward trend for the past several, about five years,” McBride said. “I’m very concerned, the Board of Directors is very concerned that that trajectory is going to continue.”

With the increase in the millage, Metro will be able to operate regardless of what the state decides to do, according to McBride.

Annabella Tetner / WMUK Metro is proposing an increase on a transportation tax that would help to maintain services to the community.

As for the expansion of services, the increased proposal will help to fund Metro Link, a ride-share service to areas that the bus does not reach.

The millage increase will help Metro adapt to riders' needs as the community and times evolve, according to McBride.

“As we’ve moved forward and we’ve evolved over time, we really want to be innovative and how people want to move around the community has changed,” McBride said. “That’s why we’re trying new and innovative programs like our Metro Link service. And it’s really, we’re doing about 7,000 rides per month.”

Public transportation is a service that many individuals rely on for daily tasks. People using the service to get to jobs are also crucial to the local economy, according to McBride.

“Those rides, the main reason we provide service to get people to jobs, get people to school, services, medical appointments,” McBride said. “It’s really essential service in those people’s lives. It also provides economic vitality to the community and to individuals that use public transit.”

For more information on the election and how to vote, visit the City of Kalamazoo website.