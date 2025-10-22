© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Palisades Nuclear Plant contractor falls into pool above reactor

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
The green blue waves of lake Michigan brush against the shores that lay in front of the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. The prominently gray facility stands as a divider between the pale yellow sands of the coast and the deep green of the trees and grass of the mainland. White clouds plume out from an adjacent structure near the heart of the Palisades.
Official Nuclear Regulatory Commission Photo
The Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert.

A contract worker at the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant fell into a reactor cavity on Tuesday while performing work inside the containment building.

A contractor at the Palisades Nuclear Plant fell into a pool of water above the reactor at the plant on Tuesday. That's as owner Holtec International moves toward reopening the shuttered facility.

According to an event report published by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the contractor fell into a reactor cavity and ingested "some amount of cavity water."

The report goes on to state that the "individual was decontaminated by radiation protection personnel but had 300 counts per minute detected in their hair."

A statement sent to WMUK by Holtec said the worker was wearing all required personal protective equipment when the incident occurred.

“The worker was promptly assisted from the water, evaluated, monitored, and decontaminated for removable contamination in accordance with established industry standards and safety procedures," the statement sent by spokesman Nick Culp read.

"Radiological assessments are ongoing and are expected to confirm exposure well below regulatory and administrative dose limits. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission was properly notified, and a review of human performance factors contributing to the incident is underway."

The statement said the worker sustained minor injuries and has since returned to work.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds