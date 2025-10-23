© 2025 WMUK
In-person classes, remote teachers: Benton Harbor's strategy during an instructor shortage

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published October 23, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT
A student writes math problems in their notebook with a light turquoise blue mechanical pencil. A work sheet with problems sits next to the notebook, with the edge of a laptop keyboard seen at the bottom left of the image.
Eric Thayer
/
AP
A student writes math problems in a fourth grade classroom at William Jefferson Clinton Elementary in Compton, CA.

Benton Harbor Area Schools will soon have teachers instructing in-person students virtually in some of its classrooms.

Benton Harbor Area Schools is taking an online approach to solving its teacher shortage.

The BHAS Board of Education approved a contract with the company Proximity Learning last week, which will provide the district with two special education teachers and possibly one for math.

But while the students will be in-person, the teachers will be remote.

“This new strategy is just to ensure that we have certified teachers in those classrooms where we really need them to shore up the gaps that we have," BHAS Superintendent Simone Griffin said.

Griffin said these virtual instructors aren’t meant to permanently replace their in-person counterparts.

“We've got a pipeline of very high-qualified candidates that will be certified very soon, that can take on these roles where we have certified teacher shortages.”

According to Griffin, in-person staff will be present in the classrooms to make sure students stay on task.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
