WMU Trustees approve 10 percent wage-scale increase for campus police officers

The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees voted to approve a 10% pay scale increase for WMU police officers Thursday.

WMU Department of Public Safety Chief of Police Scott Merlo said the change is needed, as the current wages has made recruiting and retaining officers difficult.

“Our low pay scale made that a little bit more difficult than what other agencies were experiencing. So, the pay adjustment makes our job just a little bit easier to recruit and retain the amazing officers that we have.”

The adopted wage scale increase as presented to the board

WMU officers were already set to get a 2% pay bump this July, which will stay in place along with the 10% increase.

Page 49 of WMU's Police Office's Association collective bargaining agreement shows the pay scales agreed upon in 2022

The new pay scale takes effect November 10th.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.