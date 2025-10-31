A weekly protest outside a Congressman’s office in Portage had a Halloween theme Friday

Dozens of people lined the sidewalk near 4th District Republican Bill Huizenga’s office on Friday. There have been regular demonstrations at the Congressman's office since the spring. But there aren't usually so many people in costume.

Some were there to protest the impending restart of the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert. Others focused on various aspects of President Donald Trump's agenda.

Darla Miller was dressed as nun, carrying a sign reading “Nuns against nukes.”

“The chance of contaminating our water, it's unbelievable. Let's not do this. Let's not do this to America," she said.

WMUK A zombie, nun and another costumed protester stand on the sidewalk as cars pass by Representative Huizenga's office.

Michael Keegan was dressed as Mothman, a figure of urban legend.

“Mothman shows up when there's— imminent disaster is about to occur. And we believe that there's a disaster at Palisades about to occur.”

But not all protesters rallied against Palisades.

Sharon Sauter was dressed as a chicken, holding a sign saying “Don’t Chicken Out! You can fund SNAP.”

“One of the people that's chickening out is Representative Huizenga and that's why I'm here protesting in his office. I feel like he could take a stand and make a difference but he's choosing not to," she said.

The Great Lakes Brass Band accompanied their shouts with the song “Down by the Riverside," along with other tunes.

The event was organized by Indivisible Greater Kalamazoo and the anti-nuclear power group Beyond Nuclear.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.