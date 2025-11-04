Plaque dedication: honoring a Revolutionary War veteran who lived near Gull Lake

A Revolutionary War Veteran will be honored through a patriot plaque dedication by the Sons of the American Revolution Nov. 8.

Thomas Campbell or Camel was born into slavery around 1760. He was later offered his freedom if he served in the Continental Army.

Campbell/Camel suffered severe heat stroke during a battle, which rendered him unable to serve. He later filed a pension request but was denied.

David Van Hoof is a former president of the Michigan Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. He said the veteran was denied a pension based on confusion surrounding his last name.

“In Washington, D.C. they review records, you know, Continental Records and the like,” Van Hoof said. “And they could not find a Thomas Camel. And there were a number of, a couple of Thomas Campbells.”

The veteran eventually moved to Barry County for a land grant. He died in 1849 and is buried at an unknown location on his property.

Events such as these are an opportunity to show that freedom and liberty are timeless principles, according to Van Hoof.

“And I think in recognizing these patriots, we realize that the American Revolution was a multicultural revolution,” Van Hoof said.

The SAR not only marks the graves but can help bring history learned in classrooms to life, according to Van Hoof.

“What we've done is not only just mark them, but the idea of trying to help the local population take, you know, their high school American history and personalize it,” Van Hoof said.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, which is near the property that belonged to Campbell/Camel.