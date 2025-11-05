© 2025 WMUK
Kalamazoo planners are poised to consider the future of land near Asylum Lake

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published November 5, 2025 at 5:06 PM EST
A side walk divides a wide growth of trees from a multilane street filled with different signs for businesses. The trees sit on the right side of the image, with the leaves colored in a wide range of fall themes. A sign can also be seen in front of the trees next to the sidewalk, advertising the land as for sale.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
4301 Stadium Drive, the subject of the rezoning request, sits near a variety of businesses on Stadium Drive.

The Kalamazoo Planning Commission will hear a new, controversial proposal to rezone land near Asylum Lake on Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Planning Commission will hear a new proposal to rezone a plot of land near the Asylum Lake Preserve in Kalamazoo at a public hearing Thursday.

The proposal provided in the meeting agenda does not say what will be built on the wooded land if it is rezoned, but changing the zoning would be the first step toward commercial development.

The land is owned by DNS Stadium Drive LLC, a company associated with Drive and Shine Car Wash that previously sought to change the zoning.

But this time the request to rezone has come from a different company: Stadium Drive #1 LLC.

A letter to the commission from the Asylum Lake Policy and Management Council said rezoning the land would cause permanent harm to the preserve.

"It will lead to the loss of wildlife habitat, placing a greater strain on Preserve habitats and increasing light, noise, and visual pollution," the letter said.

"These realities of development will lead to loss of biodiversity and negatively affect the experience of visitors who come to the Preserve to relax and refresh."

The planning commission’s meeting is at 7 pm Thursday at Kalamazoo City Hall.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
