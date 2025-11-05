Paw Paw food pantry sees new faces after SNAP shutdown

A food pantry in Van Buren County says it’s seen more visitors since the Trump administration froze SNAP benefits this weekend. But it says it won’t run out of food — for now.

Jennifer Garvey said she’s volunteered at Eleanor’s Pantry in Paw Paw for eight years, and that usually, about 25 families pick up food during the two-hour shift. On Monday, forty-five minutes in, fifteen families had already visited.

“Today’s probably the busiest day I’ve ever had since I’ve been here, and we don’t really know what to expect,” she said. “But based on today, we’re going to have a pretty high volume, increased volume for sure.”

She said donations are also up and the pantry currently has no fears of running out of supplies.

Austin Brown started volunteering there two months ago as part of a service learning project. Speaking around noon on Monday, he agreed that visits had definitely gone up.

“Immensely. I got here at about ten, we’ve been nonstop serving people,” he said. “Usually we serve a couple an hour, and it’s been nonstop."

More than 1.4 million Michigan residents lost their SNAP benefits over the weekend. Rita Guerrero, who was visiting Eleanor’s Pantry for the first time, was one of them.

“It’s disappointing for sure,” she said. “But we make ends meet the best we can. Sometimes we need help.”

Guerrero said she took the bus to the pantry because she doesn’t own a car. She also said she’s grateful she doesn’t have young children depending on her.

“My children are grown. I’m a grandmother,” said Guerrero. “But if I had children, like I know my friends all have small children, and they’re having trouble getting diapers and the things the babies need.”

A federal court ruled last week that the Trump administration had to use emergency funds to pay for SNAP. On Tuesday, Trump said on social media that he will not resume SNAP benefits until the government shutdown is over.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report For America national service program.

