Story Beat: Taking flight with bird safety

As winter approaches, many of us tilt our heads back to watch the sky as migratory birds fly overhead, calling out to each other. We may put out bird feeders to feed those birds who stay behind. But there are dangers present for migratory birds and risks we encourage when putting out the feeders. Gail Walter, a doctor of veterinary medicine and board member with the Audubon Society of Kalamazoo , offers education on bird safety.

A conversation with Gail Walter Listen • 17:59

The Audubon Society of Kalamazoo, Walter says, is one of the oldest environmental organizations, a nonprofit founded in the 1940s, in Kalamazoo.

David Mack Chmielewski A peregrine falcon, "Kewpee"

“Our objective is to educate the public, share information, provide opportunities for families and especially young people to get out and see birds,” she says. “We do that in a number of ways: with presentations, with outings with field trips to see birds, and we talk about nature in various ways. It’s open to all, even if you aren’t a member.”

Walter offers presentations on bird safety. A misconception, she says, is that birds get killed mostly flying into skyscrapers, but in fact, most are killed flying into shorter buildings of a couple of stories or homes.

“We lose one billion birds every year nationwide due to windows,” says Walter. “Yet it is a solvable problem. In the Kalamazoo area, we see 77 species of birds killed by collisions with windows and buildings. Hummingbirds are often victims, but we also lose thrushes, warblers, juncos, and other birds.”

Walter recommends adding patterns of stripes or dots or other patterns to one’s windows, but to keep in mind that they must appear very close together and cover the entire window. Decals spaced here and there on a window do not help.

Another lesson on bird safety, she says, is on placement of bird feeders.

“There are many varied opinions on bird feeders,” Walter says. “They do attract birds into the build environment … there really is no safe distance between a building and a bird feeder to ensure that birds do not collide with a window. Another problem is that avian influenza is still present. Songbirds are carriers of avian influenza.”

Feeding at a common bird feeder can then spread disease. Yet another issue is that commonly sold birdseed may not be the best for birds. It can discourage natural feeding habits while filling birds with less nutritious seeds.

For more information, visit Audubon Society of Kalamazoo or the West Michigan Wildlife Center about injured birds.

Listen to WMUK's Story Beat every Friday at 7:50 a.m. and 4:20 p.m.

