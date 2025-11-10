Kalamazoo to hold food drive for Loaves & Fishes as SNAP pause increases demand

The City of Kalamazoo is organizing a drive this week to help the Loaves and Fishes food bank, after a pause to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits ramped up demand at the pantry.

Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes has registered nearly 170 new households in the first eight days of the SNAP pause. That’s more than double what they usually see, according to Associate Director Greta Faworski.

"During these times of just unusual demand and service, anything that anyone does is really important," Faworski said.

While monetary donations are important, Faworski said food donations help fill in the gaps that money cannot.

“They are often items that are very difficult, are very expensive for us to purchase in bulk. And so supplement the purchases we're doing.”

All non-perishable donations are welcome at the drive, though KLF has a wish list of items that are especially needed.

These items include protein drinks, high protein soups, cereal, and healthy snacks.

The food drive will be held from Wednesday through Thursday this week, with donations accepted at Kalamazoo City Hall.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.