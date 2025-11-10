© 2025 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kalamazoo to hold food drive for Loaves & Fishes as SNAP pause increases demand

WMUK | By Michael Symonds
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:48 PM EST
A large green sign, reminiscent of a home with its roof like top, reads Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. The text is white, along with the images of three slices of bread and a fish that sits next to the locations title on the sign. Below the sign is a digital sign that displays text, in the image the digital sign reads "Thank you, Kalamazoo!" in yellow text on a green background. Both signs sit on a bright red brick podium. The food banks parking lot can be seen in the background, dotted with the cars of both volunteers and those seeking food. The sky is nearly clear, with only a few brief wisps of white clouds breaking up the sky's bright blue coloring.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
The Loaves and Fishes sign outside their facility in Kalamazoo.

In response to the pause in SNAP benefits, Kalamazoo will hold a drive this week to help Loaves & Fishes meet increasing demand for food.

The City of Kalamazoo is organizing a drive this week to help the Loaves and Fishes food bank, after a pause to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits ramped up demand at the pantry.

Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes has registered nearly 170 new households in the first eight days of the SNAP pause. That’s more than double what they usually see, according to Associate Director Greta Faworski.

"During these times of just unusual demand and service, anything that anyone does is really important," Faworski said.

While monetary donations are important, Faworski said food donations help fill in the gaps that money cannot.

“They are often items that are very difficult, are very expensive for us to purchase in bulk. And so supplement the purchases we're doing.”

All non-perishable donations are welcome at the drive, though KLF has a wish list of items that are especially needed.

These items include protein drinks, high protein soups, cereal, and healthy snacks.

The food drive will be held from Wednesday through Thursday this week, with donations accepted at Kalamazoo City Hall.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.
WMUK News
Michael Symonds
Report for America national service program corps member Michael Symonds joined WMUK’s staff in 2023. He covers the “rural meets metro” beat, reporting stories that link seemingly disparate parts of Southwest Michigan.
See stories by Michael Symonds