A "sludge dryer" is Kalamazoo's latest proposal to address the stench from the sewer plant
The Kalamazoo Water Reclamation Plant emits over a ton of noxious hydrogen sulfide gas annually.
Data from the state of Michigan shows air quality around the sewer plant in Kalamazoo's Northside Neighborhood has improved slightly. That’s after the city finished a new pipe for wastewater from a neighboring paper plant.
Now the city’s pursuing its latest odor-busting project — a $135 million sludge dryer.
Last October, Kalamazoo built a sealed pipe that brings wastewater from Graphic Packaging International to its Water Reclamation Plant. A January report from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy measured a slight decrease in hydrogen sulfide emissions from the plant.
But it also found the facility still pumps out over a ton of the noxious gas annually.
“It's not a magic bullet that one thing is going to cure it all," said James Baker, the director of public services for the City of Kalamazoo. “There's a lot of work that has been completed and we've seen a lot of great progress with that. We understand that there is work to be done.”
Now, the city is applying for about $135 million in funding from EGLE for its next project, a sludge dryer. Baker says drying sludge — which is solid matter extracted from raw sewage — would reduce odors as it’s stored and moved to nearby landfills.
“Think like storing a sack of flour, if you will, as opposed to storing a sack of something else. And it's the something else that generates and has that odor," Baker said.
If they receive the state grant, Baker said construction could start in 2027.