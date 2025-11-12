"New blood": Dowagiac elects its first new mayor in 28 years

It’s fair to call Patrick Bakeman’s victory over incumbent Don Lyons a landslide, with unofficial results showing Bakeman won with over 80% of the vote (among the 1 in 5 voters who turned out).

Bakeman was sworn in on Monday.

What drove Tuesday's voters in Dowagiac to resoundingly support their new mayor?

Terri Barber hasn’t lived in the city for very long, but she knows many who have.

She said these long-time residents were simply tired of seeing the same face.

“They feel that it's time for a change and some new blood in that office and so we're looking forward to working with the new mayor," she said.

Angie Robertson works at her family’s downtown jewelry business, near Bakeman’s own business, Bakeman Barbers.

She shared Barber's sentiment, relieved to see someone new in the mayoral seat.

"I'm pro-term limits. So, I just think that it's always good to have a new person, new ideas, a new direction."

But she added that Bakeman's small business background was also a big plus for voters.

“He's very in touch with what business owners are going through downtown, be it parking situation or just what brings customers to town. So, he's definitely the right man for the job.”

Bakeman himself cited being a fresh face and his small business knowledge in why he thinks he won.

"I know the struggles that businesses face. And I think that I'm going to give some fresh eyes and a fresh perspective on trying to attract people," Bakeman said.

“I believe in this community. That's why I live here. This place has been very generous to my family for a long time, and I want people to know how great Dowagiac is.”

Former mayor Don Lyons is also a businessman; he's a cofounder of Lyons Industries, a tub and shower manufacturer in Dowagiac. Lyons declined to comment for this story.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.