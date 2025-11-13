A climate group gathers signatures for a petition against Costco's Citibank credit card

A group called Stop the Money Pipeline is asking people to sign a petition against Costco’s credit card partnership with Citibank, which gives Costco members access to an exclusive credit card.

“We want to help Costco move off of one of the four major banks that is capitalizing the fossil fuel industry," said Berrien County pastor Mike Mulberry, who brought the petition to the Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market this fall.

Environmental and climate groups have long criticized Citibank for its financing of fossil fuel projects. On its website, the bank suggests it’s working toward net-zero-greenhouse-gas-emission financing by 2050.

But Mulberry has a different opinion of Citibank's work.

“Citibank is funding death. That's what the fossil fuel industry represents right now. They are actively destroying ecosystems, and they are actively preventing technologies that are renewable and sustainable from coming forward," said Mulberry, who said it's time to "move on" from fossil fuels.

Citibank declined to comment for this story, and Costco did not respond to a request for comment.

The popular retailer has locations in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and the South Bend area.