A climate group gathers signatures for a petition against Costco's Citibank credit card

WMUK | By Annabella Tetner,
Elliot Russell
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:03 PM EST
A small rectangular flyer sits on a wooden bench, zoomed in close to the small advertisement. The flyer promotes a petition against CostCo, for their partnership with Citibank, citing billions of dollars Citibank sent to the fossil fuel industry.
Michael Symonds
/
WMUK
A flyer for the petition handed out at the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market in October.

A climate action group is speaking out against Costco’s partnership with a bank and seeking support in Southwest Michigan.

A group called Stop the Money Pipeline is asking people to sign a petition against Costco’s credit card partnership with Citibank, which gives Costco members access to an exclusive credit card.

“We want to help Costco move off of one of the four major banks that is capitalizing the fossil fuel industry," said Berrien County pastor Mike Mulberry, who brought the petition to the Kalamazoo Farmer’s Market this fall.

Environmental and climate groups have long criticized Citibank for its financing of fossil fuel projects. On its website, the bank suggests it’s working toward net-zero-greenhouse-gas-emission financing by 2050.

But Mulberry has a different opinion of Citibank's work.

“Citibank is funding death. That's what the fossil fuel industry represents right now. They are actively destroying ecosystems, and they are actively preventing technologies that are renewable and sustainable from coming forward," said Mulberry, who said it's time to "move on" from fossil fuels.

Citibank declined to comment for this story, and Costco did not respond to a request for comment.

The popular retailer has locations in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids and the South Bend area.
WMUK News
Annabella Tetner
Annabella is an intern at WMUK. She is in her final year at Western Michigan University studying Digital Media and Journalism with minors in German and legal studies. During her free time, Annabella enjoys going to Lake Michigan to be by the water, spending time with family and friends and trying new restaurants in and around Kalamazoo.
Elliot Russell
Elliot Russell joins WMUK for the 2025-2026 academic year as a news intern. He grew up in Kalamazoo’s Westnedge Hill neighborhood and now lives in the Stuart neighborhood, studying English at the nearby Kalamazoo College.
