Oshtemo receives a $50,000 grant as it seeks to improve the West Main St. and Drake Rd. Corridor

Oshtemo Township has announced a $50,000 grant from Kalamazoo County, which is aimed at improving safety and accessibility in one of Kalamazoo County’s busiest corridors.

According to a statement from Oshtemo officials, the funds will go toward studying the West Main Street-Drake Road area.

The transportation study is part of an initiative to improve what the statement calls "one of Kalamazoo County’s busiest and most challenging areas."

Among other things, the initiative will focus on designing a more intuitive street layout, along with easing traffic congestion and ensuring sustainable land development.

“The West Main–Drake corridor is the front door to everyday life in Oshtemo, where we shop, commute, and connect,” Oshtemo Public Works Director Anna Horner stated in a press release.

“This grant gives us a seat at the table to champion resident needs and build a safer, more vibrant community.”

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.